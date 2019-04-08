Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is still answering questions about the potential missed double dribble that could have helped the Tigers advance to the national title game. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is speaking out about the potential double dribble that stopped his team from a chance to play in the national title game, saying it's part of the game.

The questionable play occurred late in Saturday's Final Four matchup between Auburn and Virginia, when Virginia's Ty Jerome dribbled behind his back and the ball hit the back of his right foot.

He then picked up the ball and dribbled, which should have been called a double dribble, requiring a turnover that would have given the ball to the Tigers.

At the time of the potential double dribble, Auburn was leading 62-61.

The Cavaliers went on to win 63-62 after Kyle Guy converted three free throws after a foul with 0.6 second remaining. He had been making a 3-point attempt.

On Monday , Pearl spoke out on "ESPN's Get Up" program, saying that people make mistakes and that people need to "get over it" about the call that didn't go the Tigers' way.

"The biggest point I want to make, and I'm sincere in this, I'm not just saying this because it's politically the right thing to say. There is human error involved in the game. Kids make mistakes, coaches make mistakes. Yes, officials will make mistakes. That's part of the game. Get over it," Pearl said.

"Sometimes they're going to go your way, sometimes they're not going to go your way. Are we going to give God less glory because we lost and ... only because we win? Stop. Grow up, this is part of the game.

"These kids taught us, I think, in many, many ways how to handle defeat. And that's a difficult thing to do for these young kids. And I'm proud of them."

Virginia will take on Texas Tech on Monday night in the national title game in Minneapolis.