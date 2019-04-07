Golfer Arie Irawan, 28, dies in hotel room at PGA tournament in China

April 7 (UPI) -- Malaysian professional golfer Arie Irawan died Sunday morning at his hotel room in China, where he had been competing in a PGA Tour tournament.

Early indications are that the death of Irawan, 28, was from natural causes, the PGA Tour Series China said on it website. The coroner has not completed his report.

Despite missing the 36-hole cut at the Sanya Championship, he remained on the island.

"This is just a terrible tragedy that affects all of us who are part of a very tight-knit family here in China," Greg Carlson, the tour's executive director, told the site. "Arie played with us in 2018, his first full year on our tour, and I know he was excited about this season as he continued his professional golf pursuits.

"We are incredibly saddened by this news, and we extend our sincere condolences to his wife and family."

As a teenager in 2008, Irawan left Malaysia to attend the University of Tulsa on a golf scholarship and played for four years at the school.

Irawan's roommate Kevin Techakanokboon, who was getting ready to play in the final round of the Sanya Championship, noticed that Irawan's body was not moving early Sunday.

He called emergency services, who attempted for 45 minutes to try to revive Irawan but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

Irawan is survived by wife Marina, parents Ahmad and Jeny, and sister Wan Edna.

The final round of the tournament was canceled after Irawan's death. Trevor Sluman, who led the tournament after three rounds was awarded the title.