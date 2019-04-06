Rays' Yandy Diaz clubs a homer against the Giants, breaking his bat

Yandy Diaz, who was dealt from the Indians to the Rays this offseason, hit a homer on Friday after breaking his bat in a win over the San Francisco Giants 5-2. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays offseason pickup Yandy Diaz is off to a hot start for the team, making the highlight reel again Friday night.

The third baseman, who was acquired from the Cleveland Indians in December, hit his second homer of the season in Friday's 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. What's more, he broke his bat in the process.

The bomb came in the first inning to give the Rays the early lead, a two-run shot against Giants starter Tyler Glasnow.

Diaz is embracing his new surroundings in Tampa, making the most of his chances with two homers in seven games.

Yandy Díaz has set a career high in homers. Yandy Díaz also hits homers when his bat breaks. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/34VNrsetvV— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 5, 2019

He hit one home run in 88 games with the Indians over the last two seasons, and nine homers for Cleveland in 2016.

Overall. Diaz is hitting .360 to start the season (9-for-25) with two homers and three runs batted in with a .720 slugging percentage.