Chris Mullin staying as head coach at St. John's

St. John's Red Storm head coach Chris Mullin is not being fired by the University according to AD Mike Cragg who released a statement and made a public show of support for Mullin Saturday. This season the Red Storm went 21-13 under Mullin. File Photo by Stephen Dorian Miner/UPI Photo | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Coach Chris Mullin will not be leaving the St.John's men's basketball program, despite rumblings that he may not return.

On Saturday, athletic director Mike Cragg released a statement confirming that "Coach Mullin is our head coach and we are not looking for another head coach," according to the New York Post and Newsday.

The Red Storm have improved their record in each season Mullin has been the coach

This year, they made the NCAA tournament, their first tournament bid since 2015, but lost their opening game to Arizona State.

In four seasons, Mullin has a mark of 59-73 with the program, and this season he led the Red Storm to a national ranking of No. 24 on Jan. 15, the first time the school had reached the top 25 since the 2014-15 season.

Mullin has two years left on his contract, but it was not certain he would return, as ESPN reported he and the school's athletics administration had contentious meetings this week.

Next year, the Red Storm will be without ther star guard, Shamorie Ponds, who has announced he will enter the NBA Draft. On Friday, top prospect Cam Mack requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent to the school.

The school also lost top recruiter Matt Abdelmassih, who recruited Mack, to be a part of the new staff for Fred Hoiberg at Nebraska.