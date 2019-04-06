Bob Knight returns to Indiana University for the first time since 2000

Longtime University of Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight was back on the campus where he once coached on Saturday, making an appearance at an Indiana baseball game. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- For the first time since his firing 19 years ago, former University of Indiana men's basketball coach Bob Knight was back on Indiana University's campus Saturday.

Knight attended Indiana's baseball doubleheader against Penn State, according to the Indianapolis Star, riding around at the game in a golf cart.

The former coach was fired for an "unacceptable pattern of behavior" by then-school President Myles Brand in September 2000. A videotape surfaced at the time that showed Knight choking a student, and he was also accused of grabbing a student's arm.

Indiana officials were aware that Knight would be on campus and made arrangements for him to be able to attend the baseball doubleheader.

"Going to be a lovely afternoon," Knight told Indiana Sports Beat, according to ESPN. "It's nice to be here."

After he was fired by Indiana, Knight went on to coach at Texas Tech for seven seasons. He won 902 career games as a coach and three national titles during his career.

He also worked on TV for ESPN as a college basketball analyst.