NCAA Women's Tournament Final Four: How to watch, schedule, game times

April 4 (UPI) -- Four of the best women's basketball teams in the country will square off during the final weekend of the NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

No. 1 seed Baylor has lost only one game this season, falling to Stanford on Dec. 15. The Bears enter the Final Four on a 27-game winning streak and have dominated opponents in the tournament. Baylor defeated second-seeded Iowa 85-53 in the Elite Eight.

Second-seeded Oregon edged top-seeded Mississippi State to win the Portland Region. Notre Dame, the defending national champions, cruised to an 84-68 win over No. 2 Stanford to conquer the Chicago Region.

UConn, a traditional favorite to win the national championship, defeated No. 2 Louisville for the Albany Region crown. The Huskies have won six national titles since 2009.

The full Final Four schedule, along with game times, matchups and TV channels, is below.

Time/TV channel: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Full TV coverage of the Final Four and the national championship game is on ESPN and ESPN2. Viewers can also livestream all games on Watch ESPN. The complete women's bracket can be found here.