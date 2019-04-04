April 4 (UPI) -- Chicago Blackhawks star forward Patrick Kane snuck the puck past St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen with a lightning-quick backhander in the third period.

Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome created Kane's scoring opportunity with a deep pass to the winger. Kane received the puck and had a 1-on-1 chance against Blues defenseman Colton Parayko.

Kane used his speed to race by Parayko. He protected the puck from the defenseman and quickly flipped a perfect back-handed shot under the cross bar to beat Allen.

Kane had a goal and an assist versus the Blues. The score was his team-leading 42nd goal of the season. He has 107 points (42 goals, 65 assists) in 79 games this year.

The Blackhawks defeated St. Louis 4-3 in a shootout Wednesday night. Jonathan Toews scored the lone goal in the shootout to lead Chicago to the win.

Despite the win, Chicago (35-33-12) has already been eliminated from postseason contention. The Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes are battling for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Avs lead the Coyotes by four points.

Chicago finishes its regular season with a game against the Dallas Stars on Friday and a matchup at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.