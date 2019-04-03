April 3 (UPI) -- Murray State star Ja Morant is expected Wednesday to announce he will be entering the 2019 NBA Draft.

The guard, who is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft, will make the announcement official during a press conference according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This past season, Morant dominated as a sophomore, putting up 24.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds.

He led the country in assists per game with 10, and in three triple-doubles with three.

Murray State said Wednesday it has a special announcement planned involving Morant, foreshadowing that he will be declaring for the draft.

Morant helped the Racers to an upset of No. 5 seed Marquette in this year's NCAA tournament, leading Murray State to an 83-64 win.

In that game he put up 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds.

Morant on Tuesday became the first-ever Murray State player to be named first team All-American.

Led by Morant, Murray State won the Ohio Valley Conference title and earned a 12 seed in the NCAA tournament, eventually falling to Florida State after their upset of Marquette.