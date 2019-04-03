Former 5-star recruit Jahvon Quinerly to transfer from Villanova

Villanova head coach Jay Wright announced Wednesday that freshman guard Jahvon Quinerly will transfer from the school after only one season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Villanova men's head basketball coach Jay Wright announced Wednesday that freshman guard Jahvon Quinerly will transfer from the school after one season.

Quinerly will enter his name into the NCAA Transfer portal later this week, according to the team.

"We had a very candid meeting and Jahvon has decided to transfer to another program," Wright said in a statement. "We'll miss Jahvon. He's been an outstanding teammate and was an integral part of our success last season. We wish him the best as he approaches the next step in his basketball career."

Quinerly was a unanimous 5-star prospect and 2018 McDonald's All-American at Hudson Catholic High School in New Jersey. ESPN listed him as the 26th-best recruit in the 2018 class and 247Sports ranked him at No. 29.

Despite his successful prep career, Quinerly had a limited role with the Wildcats in his freshman season. The 20-year-old guard averaged 3.2 points in 9.1 minutes per game across 25 contests. His last appearance came March 2 in a 75-54 win over Butler. He didn't play in the Big East tournament or the NCAA tourney.

Villanova posted a 26-10 record this year and won the Big East regular season and tournament championships. The Wildcats, who won national titles in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons, reached the second round of the NCAA tournament this season. Purdue defeated Villanova 87-61 to eliminate the reigning champions.