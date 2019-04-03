Edmonton Oilers' Mikko Koskinen makes spectacular snow-angel save

April 3 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen made a highlight-reel no-look save from his back against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche threatened on the power play and set up a scoring chance after a series of passes. Colorado star forward Nathan MacKinnon received the puck and had a wide-open net after Koskinen laid on his back.

Koskinen swept his arms while still laying on the ice like a snow angel to deny MacKinnon's scoring chance. MacKinnon fired a soft shot and Koskinen reached his glove back and stopped the puck on the goal line.

The Oilers had a 2-0 lead at the start of the second period when Koskinen prevented the goal. Colorado later went on a scoring spree, tallying four scores in the second frame. The Avalanche cruised to a 6-2 win Tuesday night.

Koskinen made 23 saves on 29 shots for a .793 save percentage. He has a 24-20-6 record with a 2.90 goals-against average and .907 save percentage this season.

The Oilers have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Colorado is fighting for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Avalanche are four points ahead of the Arizona Coyotes for the No. 8 seed.

Edmonton takes on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. The Avalanche battle the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.