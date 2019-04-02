Skier Lindsey Vonn posts mid-surgery photos of knee

Lindsey Vonn (C) crashed in one of her final races during the World Championships in February in Sweden. Photo by Pontus Lundahl/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn kept her fans updated on his recent surgery by posting photos of doctors performing her knee operation.

Vonn posted the photos Tuesday on Instagram. The 34 year old announced her retirement in February after nearly two decades of dominating the alpine skiing circuit. Vonn cited her body and mind not being on the same page during her retirement announcement.

She raced a pair of events at the World Championships in Sweden before walking away from the sport. Vonn was most recently dealing with a nerve injury and underwent knee surgery in 2018 to remove cartilage. She tore the lateral collateral ligament in her left knee in November.

She crashed in her final Super-G race before wrapping up her decorated career in the women's downhill at the World Championships. She retired as the winningest female skier in history.

"Warning if you don't like the sight of blood don't swipe right," Vonn wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "But here's the scoop ... when I crashed this past November I completely tore my LCL, also known as the FCL. Obviously skiing with a brace this season didn't go as well as I had hoped. I was waiting to have surgery because I had obligations, such as my fundraiser for my foundation and I didn't want to let anyone down."

"So yesterday was a great day for surgery. Unfortunately since I put off surgery I had more damage than expected. I had an additional meniscus tear and needed chondroplasty of my knee cap. Thank you to Dr. LaPrade and the staff at the Steadman clinic for taking such good care of me as always. Medical terms of what I had done-LCL reconstruction, Lateral meniscectomy, chondroplasty and peroneal nerve neurolysis. Call me Dr. Vonn."

Vonn included a photo of herself sleeping in a hospital bed, photos with medical staff and a photo of surgeons cutting open the skin around her knee.

She also posted a video Monday, saying her surgery was a success as her mom fed her snacks.