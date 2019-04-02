Orlando coach Steve Spurrier says his team should be declared AAF champs

Orlando Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier claims that his team should be declared the champions of the Alliance of American Football, which announced on Tuesday it was suspending operations. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- While the Alliance of American Football suspended operations Tuesday afternoon, one coach is not holding back that his team should be declared as AAF champions.

Orlando Apollos coach Steve Spurrier is speaking out about the end of the league, stating that his team should be given the league title.

The Apollos were 7-1 after eight games, the best record in the league.

"We're all disappointed, but on the other side, we're the champs, right?" Spurrier said to Sports Illustrated.

RELATED AAF suspending football operations

"We're 7-1 and the next teams are 5-3... The players have had wonderful attitudes, and the effort level they've played with has been very rewarding for me and the coaching staff.

"We started the season wanting to win the Alliance championship, and if they declare a champ, hopefully these guys will be declared the champ, because they certainly are deserving."

Spurrier's team was on the practice field Tuesday when word came down that the league was suspending operations.

"We hadn't really started yet and our general manager guy said, 'Coach there is going to be announcement that the league is going to be suspended.' I said, 'What does that mean? Does that mean we are not playing this week?'," Spurrier said to The State.

The Apollos boasted the top quarterback in the league in Garrett Gilbert, who led the AAF in passing yards.

Teammate Charles Johnson led the AAF in receiving yards.

Spurrier stated that he felt that the league would at least make it through its first season, but with two weeks left the league did not have the fiscal backing to continue.

"When the new owner came in, we thought we had financial backing and we'd be able to at least play out the season," Spurrier said to the Orlando Sentinel.

"We never thought it would end like this."