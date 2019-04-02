April 2 (UPI) -- Iowa State Cyclones freshman Talen Horton-Tucker decided to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft after one season at the school.

Horton-Tucker, who was selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, announced the news on social media.

"First, I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the beautiful game of basketball," Horton-Tucker wrote Monday. "I have been blessed beyond measure with so many life-changing experiences that I will never take for granted and always hold on to.

"I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, advisors, friends and the fans at Iowa State for making this chapter in my life a great one. I'll hold on to the relationships that I've built here forever! With that being said, after speaking with my family and coaching staff at Iowa State, I believe that it is in my best interest to begin the next chapter of my life and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft!"

Horton-Tucker told ESPN that he will "most likely" hire an agent to help with the NBA pre-draft process, but he "might" keep his eligibility options open to returning to Iowa State. The NCAA allows underclassmen to declare for the NBA Draft and return to college if they don't hire an agent. NCAA rules also allow underclassmen to hire an agent if they're invited to the NBA Draft combine and then return to college, if they make that decision before May 29.

The 6-foot-4 wing averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 27 minutes per game this season. Horton-Tucker doesn't turn 19 years old until Nov. 25, making him the youngest college player currently projected to be drafted.