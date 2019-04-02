April 2 (UPI) -- Head coach Jeff Blashill agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Blashill, 45, has a 135-143-47 record in four seasons as the Red Wings' coach and ranks sixth in team history with 325 games coached.

"Jeff has done a tremendous job developing our young talent as we continue to rebuild our organization," Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said. "Our young players have made significant strides during his time as head coach and are playing important minutes in key situations.

"As we continue to build towards the future, we have the utmost confidence that Jeff is the coach best suited to help our prospects become impactful NHL players. He has gained valuable experience as an NHL coach in each of his four years in Detroit and has instilled a work ethic in our current team that makes us hard to play against every night and competitive in every game, which is the identity we want our team to have as we move forward."

Blashill is in his seventh season overall with the organization. He originally joined the Red Wings as an assistant coach for the 2011-12 season before serving as head coach of the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins from 2012-15.

Detroit reached the postseason in Blashill's first year as the team's head coach, but hasn't qualified since. The Red Wings lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round in 2016.

Blashill, who was hired June 9, 2015, replaced former coach Mike Babcock. Babcock coached the Red Wings from 2005-15.

Detroit (31-38-10) has already been eliminated from playoff contention this season. The Red Wings have won five straight games as they enter a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.