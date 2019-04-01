D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney has four goals in four games to start the 2019 MLS season. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The legend of Wayne Rooney continued with a nasty free kick score in DC United's win against Orlando City SC.

Rooney's rip came in the 30th minute of the 2-1 win Sunday at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando. D.C. United went up 1-0 on a Steve Birnbaum score in the 6th minute, assisted by Rooney.

Rooney found the net himself 24 minutes later. The former England captain was fouled by Dom Dwyer before the chance.

He set up a free kick near the end line on the left flank. Rooney lined up the strike and ripped through the ball with his right boot. He sent the kick through the middle of the box, before the ball curled back in toward the far-post netting. Rooney's strike went over Orlando City keeper Brian Rowe and found the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage.

"I was in the position to try and get the ball toward the back post and forced the keeper to defend and thankfully it went in," Rooney told the team website. "As soon as it left the area, if you put the ball in that area you give it a chance to score."

Dwyer made up for his controversial foul with a score in the 63rd minute, but Orlando City could not net an equalizer down the stretch.

Rooney now has four goals and two assists in four games this season.

RELATED Manchester United makes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanent manager

"We are pleased with the victory," Rooney said. "It was a tough game. We fought hard and battled ... we got through it and got three points."

D.C. United battles LAFC at 3 p.m. Saturday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Orlando City hosts the Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Orlando.