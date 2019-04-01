Tottenham and midfielder Moussa Sissoko were devastated after letting in a game-ending own goal during a 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- Liverpool is now the top squad in the Premier League after benefitting from a 90th-minute own goal to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

The folly came off the boot of right back Toby Alderweireld, giving the Reds a 2-1 win Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool now sits atop the Premier League standings with 79 points. Spurs sit in third place. Manchester City slipped to second place.

"Some things happen, we need to accept that football is cruel," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino told Spurs TV.

Roberto Firmino drew first blood for the Reds in Sunday's triumph. The Brazilian striker beat the Spurs' Hugo Lloris with a 16th minute header, assisted by Andy Robertson.

Lucas Moura hit an equalizer for Spurs in the 70th minute after being fed by Christian Eriksen. The Reds and Spurs played an even final 20 minutes before Tottenham had its devastating miscue.

Spurs defended a corner kick before the Reds knocked the ball back into the box. Spurs star Mohamed Salah headed the ball on target at the far post, but it was deflected away by Lloris. But the block fell onto the boot of Alderweireld, who was standing on the goal line. The Spurs right back attempted to gather his touch, but Lloris dove in front of him.

The ball slowly rolled into the net, giving Liverpool a dramatic victory.

"It was a lucky punch, the header, the ball rolls in [off] Alderweireld," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com. "I told the boys after the game there are 500,000 different ways to win a football game -- and today it was rather ugly, but no problem."

"We take that. Without a bit of luck you cannot be in the position we are in, it's not possible. The boys worked so hard and I think they deserved a bit of luck again today and so I am obviously very happy about the result."

Liverpool battles Southampton in Premier League play Friday before hosting Porto in the Champions League quarterfinals on April 9 at Anfield. Spurs battle Crystal Palace in the Premier League before a Champions League clash with Manchester City on April 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.