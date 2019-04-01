Trending Stories

Roger Federer wins Miami Open to take home 101st career title
Brewers' Christian Yelich ties record with homer in fourth straight game
Wayne Rooney bends in long free kick in D.C. United win
Former Oakland Raiders All-Pro punter Shane Lechler retires from NFL
Dodgers catcher Russell Martin makes history on mound

Photo Gallery

 
Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty win the Miami Open

Latest News

North Carolina freshman Nassir Little declares for 2019 NBA Draft
March Madness: John Calipari agrees to lifetime contract at Kentucky
Lakers' LeBron James to skip FIBA World Cup; could play in 2020 Olympics
British Parliament fails to adopt an alternative to May's Brexit deal
St. Louis Cardinals spoil Pittsburgh Pirates' home opener with extra-inning win
 
Back to Article
/