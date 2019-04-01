Kentucky offers coach John Calipari lifetime contract

Kentucky's head basketball coach John Calipari has been given a lifetime contract offer by the school -- one that would pay him as a coach and then ambassador once he retires. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Kentucky has offered basketball coach John Calipari a lifetime contract in a deal that would include a head-coaching extension and role of ambassador once he retires.

Already the highest paid coach in college basketball, Calipari has spoken to UCLA about their coaching opening and has been offered $48 million over six years according to Seth Davis of The Athletic.

The current deal for the Kentucky coach runs through 2024, and the program would like to lock him up to ensure he does not leave.

Kentucky allowed UCLA to speak with Calipari, but after learning of the offer, countered with a deal that would include 10 seasons as a coach before taking on the paid ambassador position.

The Wildcats made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament before falling Sunday to Auburn 77-71 in overtime.

This past season, Kentucky went 30-7, good enough for a two-seed in the NCAA tournament.

The 60-year-old coach has a 305-71 record at Kentucky and official lifetime record of 708-209. He has led teams to four Final Four appearances, the last in 2015.

He led Kentucky to a national title in 2012, and also helped them to appearances in both 2011 and 2014.

As a head coach, Calipari has led teams to the NCAA tournament 20 times in 27 seasons, with four official Final Fours and one title.