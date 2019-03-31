Roger Federer wins Miami Open to take home 101st career title

Roger Federer from Switzerland celebrates holding the winners trophy after defeating John Isner from the USA in the men's finals at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Federer defeated Isner 6-1,6-4 for his 101st win of his career. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Roger Federer continued his historic tennis career Sunday, winning the Miami Open to become the first repeat champion in tennis in 2019.

The victory for Federer also clinches his 101st career championship. He won the event Sunday by beating John Isner 6-1, 6-4.

"This is a good phase, a good stretch for me right now," Federer said.

"I really feel super healthy. That's why I have been able to play every day for the last four weeks. That's something that maybe hasn't always been the case for the last few years. So you appreciate these moments."

Federer was the Dubai champion March 2, and runner-up to Dominic Thiem at Indian Wells.

Overall he is 18-2 this year on the men's tour. Sunday's win was also his fourth victory at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami.

Isner suffered an injury to his left foot and wound up limping in the final few points of the match.

Before the post-match presentations, Federer went over to Isner to make sure that he was OK.

"I love standing here with John, he's a great player and great person," Federer said.

"I'm so sorry for your foot but I'm sure you'll recover well and play great for the rest of the season."

The 37-year-old has had a long history at the Miami tournament, playing it first as a wild card 20 years ago.

He took home the titles in the event in 2005, 2006 and 2017 before it moved from Key Biscayne to the home of the Miami Dolphins.

"That's unbelievable," Federer said of winning again in Miami. "I played here the first time in '99 and I'm back here in 2019.

"I'm so happy I came here because it was really worthwhile. The family had a blast and to have such a big stretch means a lot for me."

Federer will look for win 102 when he plays in the Madrid Open in early May, and then Roland Garros for the first time in two years. The French Open runs May 26-June 9.