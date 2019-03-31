March Madness: Duke star Zion Williamson's Nike shoe missing; 'worth $250K'

March 31 (UPI) -- Duke Blue Devils freshman phenom Zion Williamson's Nike shoe that exploded during a game against North Carolina on Feb. 20 has gone missing, according to TMZ Sports.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said representatives from Nike traveled to Durham, N.C., after the shoe malfunctioned and inspected the damaged shoe to identify the problem. The shoe's current location after the inspection is unknown, according to TMZ.

Williamson was asked where the shoe was located at leading up to Duke's Elite Eight game against Michigan State on Sunday, but redirected the question to Krzyzewski. Duke's athletic department told TMZ Sports they were unsure who had the Nike sneaker, and a Nike spokesperson said they had no information on the shoe's whereabouts.

Williamson's Paul George 2.5 PE shoe, despite its current state, is worth a large amount of money as a collectible. The Duke star's Nike sneaker was valued at about $250,000, according to Goldin Auctions.

While playing against the Tar Heels, Williamson sustained a knee sprain seconds into the contest after his shoe split in half. The freshman phenom slipped while planting his pivot foot on Duke's opening possession, with his left foot tearing through his Nike shoe.

The 6-foot-7 forward missed Duke's next five games but returned to lead the Blue Devils to an ACC title and No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Duke advanced to the Elite Eight after wins over North Dakota State, UCF and Virginia Tech. Williamson is averaging 26.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Devils played second-seeded Michigan State in the regional final Sunday. The Spartans led Duke 34-30 at halftime.