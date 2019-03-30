March Madness: Texas Tech advances, knocks off top-seed Gonzaga 75-69

March 30 (UPI) -- The Texas Tech Red Raiders are moving on to the Final Four following a 75-69 win over the top seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs in the West bracket of the NCAA tournament.

The Red Raiders rallied from down two at half 37-35 to outscore the Bulldogs 40-32 in the second half for the six-point win.

Texas Tech's Davide Moretti hit two huge three-point shots late to open the lead that the Red Raiders would not give back.

Moretti scored 12 points, 10 of which came in the final 1:50 of the win.

Guard Jarrett Culver led Texas Tech with 19 points, five rebounds and two assists. Fellow guard Matt Mooney helped the cause with 17.

Texas Tech's defense did the job against the Bulldogs' top-ranked offense, holding them to just 42 percent shooting from the field. They also forced 16 Gonzaga turnovers.

The victory puts the Red Raiders in the Final Four for the first time in school history. They will play the winner of the Duke and Michigan State matchup next week in Minneapolis.

The Bulldogs got 22 from NBA-bound star Rui Hachimura, and forward Brandon Clarke added 18. Gonzaga's season ends with a mark of 33-4.