Tiger Woods' caddie rips hat off spectator before errant chip shot

March 29 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava, tore the hat from a spectator's head before Woods hit a shot Friday at the WC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

The sequence occurred on the sixth hole during Woods' second round match against Patrick Cantlay. Woods sent his first shot on the par 5 wide left of the green. His ball landed on a small hill near a crowd of spectators.

The fans surrounded the 14-time major champion, holding up their phones and filming Woods. Most of the fans appeared silent, but one of them made a noise. LaCava turned to his immediate right and put his hand on the spectator's hat, before quickly pulling it off of his head.

The fan motioned an apology with his hand as Woods hit the shot short of his intended target on the green. Cantlay ended up winning the hole.

Woods and Cantlay tied on No. 7 before Cantlay took No. 8. Woods won No. 9. They tied No. 10 and Woods won No. 11 to tie the score. Woods took the lead on No. 12 before also winning No. 13 and No. 14. Cantlay and Woods tied No. 15. Woods was up three stokes before teeing off on No. 16.