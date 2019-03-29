March Madness Sweet 16 roundup: Gonzaga, Purdue reach Elite Eight

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few and the Bulldogs advanced to the Elite Eight with a win over Florida State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday. It's the fourth time in school history that Gonzaga has reached the Elite Eight. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament began Thursday and consisted of matchups that came down to the wire.

Third-seeded Purdue edged No. 2 Tennessee in overtime after squandering a large halftime lead, while Gonzaga pulled away in the late stages of the game to defeat No. 4 Florida State.

Texas Tech had a dominant showing against No. 2 seed Michigan, and top-seeded Virginia beat No. 12 Oregon in a defensive slugfest.

Below is a roundup of the scores from Thursday's opening round of the Sweet 16 and a brief recap of each game.

No. 1 Gonzaga 72, No. 4 Florida State 58

Gonzaga reached the Elite Eight for the fourth time in school history after defeating Florida State in a rematch from last year's Sweet 16.

The Bulldogs led for a majority of the contest but the Seminoles rallied and cut the deficit to four points with less than four minutes left in the second half. FSU missed six of its last seven shots from the field and Gonzaga closed the game on a 12-2 run.

Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura led the team with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Brandon Clarke had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each added 14 points.

Florida State's Trent Forrest had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. He was the only Seminoles player to score in double figures.

No. 1 Gonzaga plays Texas Tech in Saturday's regional final.

No. 3 Purdue 99, No. 2 Tennessee 94 - Overtime

Purdue advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2000 after beating the Tennessee Vols in overtime. The Boilermakers needed overtime to defeat the Volunteers after blowing an 18-point lead in the second half.

Purdue's Carsen Edwards led the team with 29 points. Ryan Cline had a career-high 27 points, draining 7-of-10 3-point attempts.

The Boilermakers are in the Elite Eight for the fifth time in program history, but first under head coach Matt Painter.

Tennessee, led by Grant Williams (21 points) and Admiral Schofield (21 points), was seeking its second trip to a regional final in school history.

Purdue takes on top-seeded Virginia in the next round Saturday. The Boilermakers haven't been to the Final Four since 1980.

No. 3 Texas Tech 63, No. 2 Michigan 44

Texas Tech defeated Michigan for its second consecutive trip to the Elite Eight. The Red Raiders dominated defensively, holding the Wolverines to 1-of-19 shooting from 3-point range. Michigan shot 32.7 percent (16-of-49) from the field.

TTU guard Jarrett Culver registered 22 points, four assists and four boards. Davide Moretti had 15 points and four assists, and Matt Mooney added 10 points.

Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Charles Matthews dropped 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting.

The Red Raiders take on No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday.

No. 1 Virginia 53, No. 12 Oregon 49

The Virginia Cavaliers prevailed in a defensive showdown against the Ducks to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2016.

Virginia's Ty Jerome had a team-high 13 points with six rebounds and six assists. Kihei Clark tallied 12 points and six assists. De'Andre Hunter had 11 points and Kyle Guy added 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Oregon forward Louis King scored a game-high 16 points to pace the Ducks. Payton Pritchard registered 11 points and seven boards. Paul White had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Cavs play No. 3 Purdue in the Elite Eight on Saturday.