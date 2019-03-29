March Madness: Duke's Cam Reddish out vs. Virginia Tech with knee injury

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski confirmed at halftime that freshman forward Cam Reddish would miss the remainder of the team's Sweet 16 game against Virginia Tech. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Duke forward Cam Reddish won't play for the remainder of the Blue Devils' NCAA tournament game against Virginia Tech on Friday night.

The team announced before the game that Alex O'Connell replaced Reddish in the starting lineup versus the Hokies. Sources told the Herald-Sun and Stadium that a left knee injury is plaguing the freshman forward.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski later confirmed to CBS at halftime that Reddish would not play in the Sweet 16 game.

Reddish was in uniform next to Blue Devils coaches on the bench when the second half started, but didn't enter the game midway through the second half.

Krzyzewski never mentioned Reddish's injury during media sessions leading up to the game. Reddish practiced but didn't go through warm-ups Friday, according to ESPN.

Reddish is a projected NBA lottery pick. He entered the game averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Virginia Tech held a 38-34 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.