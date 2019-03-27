UNLV hires South Dakota State's T.J. Otzelberger as basketball coach

March 27 (UPI) -- The UNLV basketball team has a new head coach, hiring South Dakota State head coach T.J. Otzelberger to run the program.

The school announced the hiring Wednesday afternoon, this after the coach led the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018.

"I have been fortunate to coach at some amazing universities and it was going to take a very special opportunity to leave Brookings," Otzelberger said in a statement.

"UNLV basketball is one of the most storied programs in the nation and situated in one of the world's greatest cities. I'm honored to have the opportunity to add to the Runnin' Rebels' rich history and my family and I could not be more proud to be the newest members of this world-class university and Las Vegas community," he said.

In the last three seasons at South Dakota State, Otzelberger posted a 70-33 record, and in the past two seasons, the program has lost just two conference games.

This past season, South Dakota State finished 24-9.

UNLV fired Marvin Menzies on March 15 after three seasons after the team team went 17-14 overall for fourth place in the Mountain West.

In the three seasons Menzies coached the Runnin' Rebels, the team compiled a 48-48 record.

Before taking over the Jackrabbits, Otzelberger was a longtime assistant coach at Iowa State and also spent two seasons at Washington.