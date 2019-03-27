Tennessee fires Lady Vols coach Holly Warlick after seven seasons

March 27 (UPI) -- Tennessee fired head women's basketball coach Holly Warlick after seven seasons, the school announced Wednesday.

Warlick played and coached under legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, eventually taking over as the team's head coach before the 2012-13 season.

"Holly and I met this afternoon, and I informed her of the decision to change leadership within the program," Volunteers athletic director Phillip Fulmer said. "Holly has dedicated most of her adult life to the University of Tennessee and the Lady Vols program. She loves Tennessee, and Tennessee needs to always love her back. She was front and center as this program developed into the model for women's intercollegiate excellence.

"While it certainly stings to make this decision, I am charged with doing what I believe is best for this storied program. It's important to all of us that Lady Vols basketball maintains its status among the elite."

Three decades of service to the University of Tennessee. A Lady Vol for life.



Thank you, Holly. pic.twitter.com/qt3bRBhqeW — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) March 28, 2019

The Lady Vols limped to a 19-13 record this season and fell to UCLA in the first round of the NCAA tournament. It was only the second time in program history that Tennessee, which entered the tourney as a No. 11 seed, exited in the opening round. The Lady Vols were 7-9 in Southeastern Conference matchups, marking the first time in school history Tennessee didn't finish at least .500 in conference games.

Warlick led the Lady Vols to the Elite Eight in three of her seven seasons, with one Sweet 16 appearance. Tennessee didn't advance past the opening weekend in the NCAA tournament in her final three campaigns.

Warlick had a 172-67 record as Tennessee's head coach and produced 11 WNBA Draft picks during her time at the helm.

Tennessee assistant coach Dean Lockwood will oversee the program until a replacement is found.