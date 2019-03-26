Nebraska fires head basketball coach Tim Miles

The 52-year-old Tim Miles had been set to make $2.5 million next season. Photo courtesy of Nebraska basketball

March 26 (UPI) -- The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be looking for a new basketball coach after firing coach Tim Miles on Tuesday.

The school announced that they have dismissed Miles after seven seasons. This past year, the team went 19-17; 6-14 in the Big Ten.

The season ended for Nebraska after a loss in the NIT Tournament Sunday to TCU.

The Cornhuskers have not made the NCAA Tournament since the 2014 season.

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement that the team did not have "consistent success" enough for him to continue with Miles as coach.

"Tim Miles is a good basketball coach who has put his heart, soul and energy into the Nebraska men's basketball program over the past seven years," Moos said.

"Ultimately, we have not maintained a level of consistent success and stability on the court, and after a full review I have made the decision to move in another direction for the leadership of our program."

The 52-year-old Miles made $2.35 million in the 2018-19 season, and was set to make $2.5 million for next season.

The coach went 116-114 during his seven seasons as Nebraska coach, 52-76 (.406) record in Big Ten Conference play.

With Miles in charge, Nebraska never finished higher than fourth place in the Big Ten standings.

"I am confident there will be strong interest from the coaching community about the opportunity to lead our men's basketball program," Moos said in the statement.

"We are fully committed to providing the necessary resources to position our basketball program for success on the conference and national level. I expect to find a head coach who will elevate Nebraska basketball to new heights."

Before his time with Nebraska, Miles was the coach at Colorado State for five seasons, leading them to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his last season with the team.

After the announcement from the school, Miles thanked Nebraska for his time at the school.