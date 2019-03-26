Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have +1200 odds at winning the national championship, according to SportsBetting.AG. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- It's Sweet 16 time in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament and UPI has you covered with odds on prop bets, from statistically sound to wonderfully wacky.

The round tips off with No. 1 Gonzaga battling No. 4 Florida State at 7:09 p.m. Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. The Bulldogs and Seminoles begin a four-game slate Thursday before eight other teams vie for a spot in the Elite Eight Friday, starting with No. 3 LSU against No. 2 Michigan State.

Oddsmakers at SportsBetting.AG still have No. 1 Duke as the favorite to win the tournament, with Gonzaga and Virginia close behind. Those oddsmakers also say there are +700 odds of a player hitting a buzzer-beating shot to win a game in the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight. They give -1500 odds of that not happening.

Duke star Zion Williamson has the best odds (+350) of winning the tournament's AP Most Valuable Player award, followed closely by teammate R.J. Barrett (+800). The oddsmakers have Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura with the second-best odds at winning MVP at +900. Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Virginia's De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy, and Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke each have +1000 odds at MVP.

When it comes to the wacky, oddsmakers say a team with Tigers in the mascot has +600 odds at reaching the Final Four and -1000 odds at not making it to the semifinals. Oddsmakers say a team with an animal mascot has +120 odds at winning it all, with non-animal mascot teams spotted at -150 odds.

Oddsmakers also give +200 odds for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo scolding a player during the Sweet 16, with the stipulation being that he must yell and clearly put his hand on a player. There are -300 odds for that not happening.

Other Odds

Will Charles Barkley pick Auburn to win in the Sweet 16?

Yes -2000

No +900

Will Ashley Judd be shown on TV during Kentucky's Sweet 16 game?

Yes -500

No +350

Will Kenny Smith pop Charles Barkley's on-set balloons if Auburn loses in Sweet 16?

Yes -1000

No +600

Zion Williamson point total vs. Virginia Tech

Over 24.5

Under 24.5

Zion Williamson rebound total vs. Virginia Tech

Over 9

Under 9

Will Zion Williamson record a double-double vs. Virginia Tech?

Yes -600

No +350

Combined points by Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish vs. Virginia Tech

Over 61.5

Under 61.5

Will a No. 1 seed lose in the Sweet 16?

Yes -300

No +250

How many No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will advance to Elite Eight?

Over 5.5

Under 5.5

Will at least one No. 1 seed reach the Final Four?

Yes 1.5

No 1.5

Exact number of No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four

One +300

Two +150

Three +250

Four +1000

Zero +1000