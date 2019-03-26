March Madness: Head coach Steve Prohm agrees to extension with Iowa State

March 26 (UPI) -- Iowa State Cyclones men's head basketball coach Steve Prohm agreed to a contract extension through 2025, ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard announced Tuesday.

Financial details of the contract weren't disclosed by the school.

"Excited to announce we have agreed to a contract extension with @CoachProhm through 2025," Pollard wrote on Twitter. "Awesome to have a basketball coach that fits our department's culture of excellence while also having integrity, kindness and humility."

Prohm, an Alabama alum, had been linked to the vacant head coaching job with the Crimson Tide after the recent firing of Avery Johnson. Johnson spent four seasons with Alabama.

Iowa State finished with a 23-12 record and captured the Big 12 title this season, the second conference championship for the Cyclones under Prohm. Prohm has led the Cyclones to three NCAA tournament appearances in four seasons since taking over for Fred Hoiberg.

Iowa State reached the NCAA tourney this season as a sixth seed but fell to No. 11 seed Ohio State in the first round Friday.

Prohm is 83-53 in his four seasons at the school. He has won at least 20 games in seven of his eight seasons as a head coach. He was Murray State's head coach from 2011-15.