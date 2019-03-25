NCAA March Madness: Sweet 16 matchups, TV schedule for tournament

Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (R) and the Vols play No. 3 seed Purdue in the Sweet 16 on Thursday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The remaining teams left in the 2019 NCAA tournament continued to dwindle as the field was narrowed from 32 to 16 schools.

No. 3-seeded LSU clinched the first berth into the Sweet 16 after defeating No. 6 Maryland 69-67. No. 1 Duke avoided an upset with a one-point win over No. 9 UCF on Sunday.

No. 12 Oregon is the only double-digit seed remaining in the tournament. Along with Duke, the other three No. 1 seeds (Gonzaga, North Carolina and Virginia) advanced to the Sweet 16.

The full Sweet 16 schedule, along with game times, matchups and TV channels, is below.

Thursday, March 28:

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

Region: West

Time/TV channel: 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee

Region: South

Time/TV channel: 7:29 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan

Region: West

Time/TV channel: 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia

Region: South

Time/TV channel: 9:59 p.m. ET, TBS

Friday, March 29:

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State

Region: East

Time/TV channel: 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 UNC

Region: Midwest

Time/TV channel: 7:29 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke

Region: East

Time/TV channel: 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky

Region: Midwest

Time/TV channel: 9:59 p.m. ET, TBS

The #Sweet16!



Duke

Virginia Tech

LSU

Michigan State

Gonzaga

Florida State

Texas Tech

Michigan

Virginia

Oregon

Purdue

Tennessee

North Carolina

Auburn

Houston

Kentucky#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Clg1wjzgvu — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 25, 2019

Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four Sites

For the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight, the contests re-locate to: Louisville, Kentucky (South Regional); Anaheim, California (West Regional); Washington, D.C. (East Regional); Kansas City, Missouri (Midwest Regional).

The site of the Final Four is at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

How to Watch

CBS Sports and Turner Sports televise the NCAA tournament, with games being broadcasted on CBS, TruTV, TNT and TBS. Viewers can also watch the tournament through the March Madness Live site or the March Madness Live app.