NCAA March Madness: Sweet 16 matchups, TV schedule for tournament

March 25 (UPI) -- The remaining teams left in the 2019 NCAA tournament continued to dwindle as the field was narrowed from 32 to 16 schools.
No. 3-seeded LSU clinched the first berth into the Sweet 16 after defeating No. 6 Maryland 69-67. No. 1 Duke avoided an upset with a one-point win over No. 9 UCF on Sunday.
No. 12 Oregon is the only double-digit seed remaining in the tournament. Along with Duke, the other three No. 1 seeds (Gonzaga, North Carolina and Virginia) advanced to the Sweet 16.
The full Sweet 16 schedule, along with game times, matchups and TV channels, is below.
Thursday, March 28:
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
Region: West
Time/TV channel: 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee
Region: South
Time/TV channel: 7:29 p.m. ET, TBS
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan
Region: West
Time/TV channel: 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia
Region: South
Time/TV channel: 9:59 p.m. ET, TBS
Friday, March 29:
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State
Region: East
Time/TV channel: 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 UNC
Region: Midwest
Time/TV channel: 7:29 p.m. ET, TBS
No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke
Region: East
Time/TV channel: 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky
Region: Midwest
Time/TV channel: 9:59 p.m. ET, TBS
The #Sweet16!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 25, 2019
Duke
Virginia Tech
LSU
Michigan State
Gonzaga
Florida State
Texas Tech
Michigan
Virginia
Oregon
Purdue
Tennessee
North Carolina
Auburn
Houston
Kentucky#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Clg1wjzgvu
Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four Sites
For the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight, the contests re-locate to: Louisville, Kentucky (South Regional); Anaheim, California (West Regional); Washington, D.C. (East Regional); Kansas City, Missouri (Midwest Regional).
The site of the Final Four is at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
How to Watch
CBS Sports and Turner Sports televise the NCAA tournament, with games being broadcasted on CBS, TruTV, TNT and TBS. Viewers can also watch the tournament through the March Madness Live site or the March Madness Live app.