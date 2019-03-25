Trending Stories

Yankees first basemen Greg Bird pulled after being hit, will have X-Rays
Celtics guard Kyrie Irving says he'll sit out a few games before playoffs
March Madness: UCF's Tacko Fall dwarfs reporter in photo
Hawks' Trae Young tricks Jazz defenders with slick dribble move
Baltimore Ravens ink QB Robert Griffin III to two-year deal

Dominic Thiem, Bianca Andreescu win BNP Paribas tennis open

March Madness roundup: Duke survives to reach Sweet 16
Rafi Eitan, spy who captured Nazi Adolf Eichmann, dies
Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lamb keeps playoff hopes alive with buzzer-beater
Key characters killed as 'Walking Dead' Season 9 winds down
Boston Bruins star Zdeno Chara signs one-year extension
 
