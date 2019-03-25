California fires coach Wyking Jones after two seasons

March 25 (UPI) -- The University of California fired coach Wyking Jones after his two seasons with the Golden Bears.

Cal announced it was "parting ways" with Jones Sunday. Jones, 46, was hired in 2017. The Bears went 8-24 in his first season and posted an 8-23 mark in 2018, finishing last in the Pac-12.

"I am grateful to Wyking for his unflagging dedication and commitment to our program during his tenure at Cal, both as a head coach and as an assistant coach," Cal director of athletics Jim Knowlton said in a news release. "I have witnessed -- and respected -- his strong work ethic, commitment to the university's mission and, perhaps most importantly, his extraordinary care and concern for our student-athletes."

Knowlton said the decision to fire Jones was "difficult" and came after "a deliberate and holistic review" of the Bears men's basketball program.

"As always, we were guided by the best interests of our student-athletes, as well as the values and objectives of Cal athletics and our university," Knowlton said. "As we quickly turn toward our search for a new head coach for our men's basketball program, I am certain that we will attract a strong, talented and highly qualified pool of candidates. I am confident that we will find someone who will help lead us on a path to being exceptional."

The Bears were eliminated in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in both of Jones' seasons at the helm. Jones served as an assistant coach for the Bears for two seasons before being named coach on March 24, 2017. He also served as an assistant under Rick Pitino at Louisville.

Cal has begun its search for Jones' replacement.