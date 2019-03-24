Georgia State's Ron Hunter to be next Tulane basketball coach

March 24 (UPI) -- Georgia State's Ron Hunter said Sunday he will be the next head basketball coach for the Tulane Green Wave.

He told the Atlanta Journal Constitution he has accepted the position, leaving Georgia State following a loss in the NCAA Tournament to Houston 84-55 as the No. 14 seed in the first round on Friday.

Georgia State made three NCAA tournament appearances under Turner, winning a game in the tournament over Baylor in 2015. The Panthers have also won three Sun Belt regular-season titles under Turner.

Hunter took over at Georgia State in 2011, prior to that he spent 17 seasons as the head coach at IUPUI.

The 54-year-old coach will look to get the Green Wave back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995.

This past season Georgia State went 24-10 overall and 13-5 in the Sun Belt Conference. They reached the NCAA Tournament by winning their conference tournament last week.

Hunter will take over for Mike Dunleavy Sr. who was fired by Tulane after three losing seasons, which included a 21-game losing streak this season and an 0-18 record in the American Athletic Conference.