Vanderbilt fires basketball coach Bryce Drew after three seasons

March 22 (UPI) -- Bryce Drew is out of a job after three seasons of coaching at Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt announced Drew's departure Friday.

Drew, 44, posted a 40-59 mark during his tenure with the Commodores. Vanderbilt made the NCAA tournament during his 2016-2017 campaign, but failed to make the field in each of the last two seasons.

The Commodores posted a 9-23 record in 2018, including an 0-18 record in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt ranked No. 298 in offensive rating and No. 246 in defensive rating. Drew's squad averaged 68.1 points scored and allowed 72.3 points per game in 2018.

Drew posted a 124-49 record in five seasons at Valparaiso before being hired by Vanderbilt in 2016. He led Valparaiso to the NCAA tournament twice.

"Vanderbilt is committed to competing at the highest levels on and off the court. After careful consideration, we've decided to make a change to the leadership of our men's basketball program," said Malcolm Turner, Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director.

"Bryce has represented Vanderbilt in exceptional fashion in his time here. I appreciate all of the contributions Bryce has made over the past three seasons to Vanderbilt, and we wish him all the best."

Kevin Stallings coached the Commodores for 17 seasons before taking over the program at Pittsburgh in 2016. Vanderbilt will immediately begin searching for Drew's replacement.