March 22 (UPI) -- Wofford's Fletcher Magee set the Division I record for career 3-pointers during the Terriers' win against Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The senior sharpshooter sank the record trey 30 seconds into the second half of the 84-68 triumph Thursday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Magee finished the game with 24 points, while making 7-of-12 shots from 3-point land.

"When I hit it, I noticed the crowd was a little louder than just a normal three in the second half," Magee told reporters. "I feel like I didn't get too caught up in it. It was a close game and I was just focused on doing whatever I could to help us continue to stretch our lead and win down the stretch."

He now has 509 3-pointers in his career after passing Travis Bader on the all-time list. Duke legend J.J. Redick ranks No. 3 on the all-time list.

Magee's 158 3-pointers in 2019 are four behind former Davidson star Stephen Curry for the most in a single season.

Seton Hall's Myles Powell scored a game-high 27 points in the loss. Cameron Jackson added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Terriers.

The Wofford win is the first tournament triumph in program history. Wofford has a date with Kentucky in the second round at 2:40 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville.

"It was really neat," Terriers coach Mike Young said. "What you don't see, what you don't have a pulse of is how uncommon he is and how hard he has worked time and time again in that gym. I go over often to watch film and I can't tell you how many times I go in that gorgeous building of ours and there is a ball bouncing and I know it's him. At 10 at night. He's not messing around. He's going at it and getting better."

"I'm proud of him and i can't begin to tell you what a pleasure he has been to coach."