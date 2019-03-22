March 22 (UPI) -- University of Central Florida center Tacko Fall showed just how tall he is, posing for a photo while standing next to a reporter.

The 7-foot-6, 310-pound senior took the photo during a practice session Thursday before the Knights face the VCU Rams in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

He stood next to CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, who says she is 5-foot-2. Fall towered over his counterpart, with Wolfson standing about as tall as Fall's waistline.

Fall, 23, averaged 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season for the Knights. The Senegal native attended Liberty Christian Prep in Tavares, Fla., before heading off to the Orlando campus to play for the Knights.

The Knights extra-big-man wears size 22 shoes. His full name is Elhadji Serigne Tacko Diop Fall. Fall is the tallest player in the NCAA tournament.

UCF takes on VCU in the first round at 9:40 p.m. Friday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.