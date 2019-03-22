March 22 (UPI) -- CBS will have a camera dedicated to Duke star Zion Williamson during the Blue Devils' first-round game against North Dakota State Friday at the NCAA tournament.

Marc Wolff, the network's coordinating producer of college basketball, told the State about the first-time feature.

"Because of Zion, we have added a camera dedicated to him the whole time he is on the floor," Wolff said. "We hired a cameraman, a camera, a digital tape machine to record everything he does."

The 18-year-old hoops phenom is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson offers a unique combination of size, speed and explosiveness. He gained millions of Instagram followers even before arriving at Duke by frequently posting videos of his high-flying dunks.

Now those dunks will be broadcasted into millions of homes and CBS will provide unique angles as the 6-foot-7, 285-pound freshman wreaks havoc on the rim.

CBS already had the new camera rolling during Duke's 40-minute open practice Thursday. Wolff said the network is monitoring Williamson "24-7."

Williamson and the Blue Devils face the Bison at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Colonial Life Arena in Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.