Florida State's Phil Cofer informed of father's death after NCAA tournament win

March 21 (UPI) -- Florida State senior forward Phil Cofer learned of his father's death after the Seminoles' 76-69 win over Vermont on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

"He got a phone call in the locker room after the game that his dad had died," Florida State spokesman Chuck Walsh told ESPN after the game.

Phil Cofer's father, Mike Cofer, died after a long battle with an undisclosed illness, according to ESPN.

The senior forward didn't discuss the news of his father with the media after he answered a phone call during the team's open locker room. Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton wasn't aware of the death of Phil Cofer's father during his post-game press conference.

We have had a big loss in our Florida State family.



Our prayers are with Phil and his family#18Strong — FSU Hoops (@FSUHoops) March 21, 2019

Mike Cofer, 58, spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker with the Detroit Lions. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1988 and retired after the 1993 season. He played collegiately at Tennessee.

Phil Cofer did not dress for Thursday's game against No. 13 seed Vermont due to a foot injury. His right foot was in a boot after it became swollen, according to ESPN.

Phil Cofer has averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 26.1 minutes this season. He led Florida State in scoring last season with 12.8 points per game.

The fourth-seeded Seminoles play No. 12 seed Murray State in the second round Saturday. Phil Cofer's status for the contest is unknown.