March Madness: Fairleigh Dickinson's Darnell Edge drills seven 3-pointers

March 20 (UPI) -- Senior Darnell Edge hit seven 3-pointers in Fairleigh Dickinson's shock first four victory against Prairie View A&M at the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Knights guard had a game-high 33 points, including hitting 7-of-9 shots from downtown in the 82-76 triumph Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. He helped his school win an NCAA tournament game for the first time in history.

Fairleigh Dickinson earned a first round matchup against top-seeded Gonzaga Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"It was a great feeling for me. Being here three years ago and losing by more than 30 points. It's just a great feeling," Edge told reporters.

"We were lucky to be in the game at halftime if it wasn't for Darnell Edge," Knights coach Greg Herenda said. "... Without Darnell, we wouldn't have been able to come back."

Edge hit 48 percent of his 3-pointers during the regular season and posted 16.9 points per game for the Knights.