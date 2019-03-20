March Madness: Abilene Christian coach to face Kentucky in ripped pants

March 20 (UPI) -- Abilene Christian coach Joe Golding tore his pants during the Southland Conference championship, but plans to sport the split slacks at the NCAA tournament.

"I'm coaching tomorrow in my baby blue suit with a hole in my butt, man. It is what it is," Golding told reporters Wednesday.

He's taking the damaged garb with him for the Wildcats' first round matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Golding acquired the wardrobe malfunction while celebrating his Wildcats' tournament berth. He was jumping up and down following the 77-60 win against New Orleans on Saturday in Katy, Texas, when he felt a hole rip in the back of the pants.

He went to a suit shop near campus and tried to get the slacks repaired, but was unsuccessful. Golding said he didn't buy new pants because he hasn't gotten his bonus yet. The Wildcats coach gets $1,000 for leading his team to the tournament.

Kentucky coach John Calipari makes $8 million annually, not including bonuses.

"I just found out I don't get that until June 1, I think. I heard somebody was going to start a GoFundMe page; I would appreciate it, any help I can get," Golding said.

Golding said he began the season with two suits, but accidentally left one at an airport.

Abilene Christian is making its first tournament appearance in school history, while Kentucky leads all schools with 59 tournament appearances.