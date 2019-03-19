March 19 (UPI) -- The Saint Joseph's basketball program will have a different face next season as the school fired coach Phil Martelli on Tuesday, ending his 34-year tenure.

Martelli, 64, took the head coaching job at the Philadelphia school in 1995. He served as an assistant at the school for 10 seasons before assuming the top role.

He led the Hawks to a 444-328 record during his reign. Martelli also led the Hawks to the NCAA tournament seven times. Saint Joseph's won six regular season conference championships and three conference tournament titles. The Hawks reached the Elite Eight in 2004, capping off a historic season.

Saint Joseph's will begin its search for a new coach immediately.

"Coach Phil Martelli stands out among his peers in college basketball not only for his long tenure and the many accolades that he and his teams have achieved, but also for his engagement with the community and his service as an ambassador for SJU," the school said in a news release.

"The University recognizes and celebrates the history and heart that coach Martelli brought to the program and thanks him for his long service, dedication and stewardship."

The Hawks posted a 14-19 record this season.