March Madness First Four: Fairleigh Dickinson, Belmont reach Round of 64

March 19 (UPI) -- Fairleigh Dickinson earned its first NCAA tournament win in school history with an 82-76 victory over Prairie View A&M in the First Four on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

Senior guard Darnell Edge scored a career-high 33 points and knocked down 7-of-9 3-pointers. Jahlil Jenkins had 20 of his 22 points in the second half as the Knights overcame 13-point deficits in both halves.

It was the program's first NCAA tourney win in six tries. Fairleigh Dickinson received an automatic bid after winning the Northeast Conference tournament.

Knights forwards Mike Holloway Jr. and Kaleb Bishop combined for 20 points and 25 rebounds.

Prairie View's Gary Blackston drained a 3-pointer to pull his team to within two points, 78-76, late in the second half. Fairleigh Dickinson's Holloway Jr. made a layup and Edge sank two free throws with 17 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Blackston led the Panthers with 26 points. Devonte Patterson had 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists, and Chancellor Ellis added 12 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson returned to the First Four after their first trip to Dayton three years ago. Florida Gulf Coast defeated the Knights by 31 points in the matchup.

Prairie View's only tournament appearance before Tuesday's game was 21 years ago. The Panthers won the Southwestern Athletic Conference title and finished this season with a 21-2 record to clinch a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Fairleigh Dickinson advances to play the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the No. 1 seed in the West Region, on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

In Tuesday's other First Four game, the Belmont Bruins knocked off Temple 81-70 in Dayton, Ohio. It was the school's first victory in the NCAA tournament in eight appearances.

Belmont received an at-large bid after a 77-65 loss to Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference title game.

Bruins guard Kevin McClain had a game-high 29 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Belmont center Nick Muszynski had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Shizz Alston Jr. led Temple with 21 points, five assists and three boards. Nate Pierre-Louis had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Quinton Rose and J.P. Moorman II each added 10 points.

Belmont advances to play No. 6 seed Maryland on Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla.