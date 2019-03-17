Selection Sunday 2019: March Madness bracket, schedule

March 13 (UPI) -- College basketball's regular season and conference championship week is finished, with multiple teams earning automatic bids ahead of the NCAA tournament.
On Sunday, Auburn won its first SEC title since 1985, Cincinnati defeated Houston in the AAC championship game and Michigan State captured the Big Ten championship over Michigan. Duke claimed the ACC title Saturday, and Iowa State pulled out a win over Kansas in the Big 12 title game.
Other teams that captured a conference championship and automatic berth were: Buffalo (MAC), Villanova (Big East), Yale (Ivy League), Saint Louis (Atlantic 10), Georgia State (Sun Belt), Vermont (America East), NC Central (MEAC), Utah State (MWC), Prairie View (SWAC), Montana (Big Sky), Old Dominion (C-USA), Abilene Christian (Southland), New Mexico State (WAC), Oregon (Pac-12) and UC Irvine (Big West), among others.
The rest of the tournament's field was rounded out Sunday during the annual Selection Show, as Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and Gonzaga earned No. 1 seeds.
Belmont, Temple, Arizona State and St. John's were the Last Four In. The First Four Out were UNC-Greensboro, Alabama, TCU and Indiana.
This year's NCAA tournament schedule begins with the First Four on March 19. The tournament's first full day of action arrives March 21.
Below is the full March Madness bracket for each region, along with the tournament's schedule and game locations. Game times have yet to be announced.
East Region (First and Second Rounds):
No. 1 Duke (29-5) vs. No. 16 NC Central/North Dakota State, Friday, Columbia, South Carolina
No. 8 VCU (25-7) vs. No. 9 UCF (23-8), Friday, Columbia, South Carolina
No. 5 Mississippi State (23-10) vs. No. 12 Liberty (28-6), Friday, San Jose, California
No. 4 Virginia Tech (24-8) vs. No. 13 Saint Louis (23-12), Friday, San Jose, California
No. 6 Maryland (22-10) vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple, Thursday, Jacksonville, Florida
No. 3 LSU (26-6) vs. No. 14 Yale (22-7), Thursday, Jacksonville, Florida
No. 7 Louisville (20-13) vs. No. 10 Minnesota (21-13), Thursday, Des Moines, Iowa
No. 2 Michigan State (28-6) vs. No. 15 Bradley (20-14), Thursday, Des Moines, Iowa
South Region (First and Second Rounds):
No. 1 Virginia (29-3) vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb (23-11), Friday, Columbia, South Carolina
No. 8 Ole Miss (20-12) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (19-13), Friday, Columbia, South Carolina
No. 5 Wisconsin (23-10) vs. No. 12 Oregon (23-12), Friday, San Jose, California
No. 4 Kansas State (25-8) vs. No. 13 UC Irvine (30-5), Friday, San Jose, California
No. 6 Villanova (25-9) vs. No. 11 Saint Mary's (22-11), Thursday, Hartford, Connecticut
No. 3 Purdue (23-9) vs. No. 14 Old Dominion (26-8), Thursday, Hartford, Connecticut
No. 7 Cincinnati (28-6) vs. No. 10 Iowa (22-11), Friday, Columbus, Ohio
No. 2 Tennessee (29-5) vs. No. 15 Colgate (24-10), Friday, Columbus, Ohio
Midwest Region (First and Second Rounds):
No. 1 North Carolina (27-6) vs. No. 16 Iona (17-15), Friday, Columbus, Ohio
No. 8 Utah State (28-6) vs. No. 9 Washington (26-8), Friday, Columbus, Ohio
No. 5 Auburn (26-9) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (30-4), Thursday, Salt Lake City, Utah
No. 4 Kansas (25-9) vs. No. 13 Northeastern (23-10), Thursday, Salt Lake City, Utah
No. 6 Iowa State (23-11) vs. No. 11 Ohio State (19-14), Friday, Tulsa, Oklahoma
No. 3 Houston (31-3) vs. No. 14 Georgia State (24-9), Friday, Tulsa, Oklahoma
No. 7 Wofford (29-4) vs. No. 10 Seton Hall (20-13), Thursday, Jacksonville, Florida
No. 2 Kentucky (27-6) vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian (27-6), Thursday, Jacksonville, Florida
West Region (First and Second Rounds):
No. 1 Gonzaga (30-3) vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M, Thursday, Salt Lake City, Utah
No. 8 Syracuse (20-13) vs. No. 9 Baylor (19-13), Thursday, Salt Lake City, Utah
No. 5 Marquette (24-9) vs. No. 12 Murray State (27-4), Thursday, Hartford, Connecticut
No. 4 Florida State (27-7) vs. No. 13 Vermont (27-6), Thursday, Hartford, Connecticut
No. 6 Buffalo (31-3) vs. No. 11 Arizona State/St. John's, Friday, Tulsa, Oklahoma
No. 3 Texas Tech (26-6) vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky (26-8), Friday, Tulsa, Oklahoma
No. 7 Nevada (29-4) vs. No. 10 Florida (19-15), Thursday, Des Moines, Iowa
No. 2 Michigan (28-6) vs. No. 15 Montana (26-8), Thursday, Des Moines, Iowa
Last but certainly not least, the West Region: pic.twitter.com/vgUZ0AwtjG— March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 17, 2019
2019 March Madness Round-by-Round Dates
March 19-20: First Four play-in games in Dayton, Ohio
March 21-24: First and Second Rounds
March 28-29: Sweet 16
March 30-31: Elite Eight
April 6: Final Four
April 8: National Championship Game
First- and Second-Round Locations:
The first and second round of March Madness will take place in: Hartford, Connecticut; Salt Lake City; Des Moines, Iowa; Jacksonville, Florida; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, South Carolina; San Jose; California.
Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four Sites
For the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight, the contests will re-locate to: Louisville, Kentucky (South Regional); Anaheim, California (West Regional); Washington, D.C. (East Regional); Kansas City, Missouri (Midwest Regional).
The site of the Final Four is at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
How to Watch
CBS Sports and Turner Sports will televise the NCAA tournament, with games being broadcasted on CBS, TruTV, TNT and TBS. Viewers can also watch the tournament through the March Madness Live site or the March Madness Live app.