Tiger Woods last won the Players Championship in 2013. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods had an adventure on the 17th hole at the Players Championship, hitting two in a water hazard and carding a quadruple bogey Friday in Florida.

The 4-over-par 7 matched Woods' highest score ever on a par 3. He finished the back nine at 1-over-par. Woods smacked his first shot near the fringe of the green, but the ball rolled off of the island platform and into the pond on the 146-yard hole. He hit his third shot too long, bouncing it off the green and finding the pond again.

He eventually got close to the hole with a long putt before tapping in for quadruple bogey.

Woods was 2-under through 10 holes in Friday's second round at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. Kevin Kisner was the tournament leader at 8-under-par through 11 holes in the second round. Woods shot a 2-under-par 70 in Thursday's first round.

He recovered on No. 17 with a par on No. 18. Woods made birdie on No. 16 before disaster struck.

Golf is hard.



Tiger Woods puts two in the water on No. 17. pic.twitter.com/xEqCMx04Z0 - PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2019

Woods is a two-time champion at the Players Championship, winning his last title in 2013. He also won at the Players Championship in 2001.

He withdrew from last week's 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain before returning to the course for this week's tournament.