March 14 (UPI) -- Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson will be back on the court for the first time in nearly a month, the school announced Thursday, cleared to play against Syracuse in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

Williamson has missed time after suffering a knee sprain Feb. 20, just 33 seconds into Duke's huge matchup with North Carolina.

The forward, who many expect to be the first pick in June's NBA Draft, planted to make a move, but his shoe gave way and tore apart at the sole and his knee buckled. He went down holding the knee.

The Blue Devils have not been the same without him, going just 3-3 in their last six games.

The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season.

Williamson went through a normal week of practice, allowing him the chance to make it back on the court for the tournament quarterfinal.

