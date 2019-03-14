Santa Anita officials and expert consultants examine the racing surface earlier this week in search of reasons for fatal injuries this season. Santa Anita photo

March 14 (UPI) -- One day after Santa Anita reopened its track for training, a 3-year-old filly became the 22nd equine casualty of the season.

Princess Lili B reportedly suffered catastrophic injuries during a timed workout Thursday morning and was euthanized. Santa Anita officials confirmed the death but offered no details pending a necropsy.

Santa Anita's dirt and turf tracks were closed for training, and racing was canceled March 5 after the 21st death during the season that opened Dec. 26. Limited training was resumed Wednesday after extensive testing of the racing surfaces and implementation of sweeping new safety protocols.

Track official Tim Ritvo said the facility will remain open for training despite the latest incident.

"It's tragic, but we stand fully behind the track, and we're going to keep the track open," Ritvo told The Blood-Horse magazine.

No date has been set officially for resuming racing.