Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and the Fighting Irish advanced to the second round of the ACC Tournament with a win over Boston College on Tuesday. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Miami, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh advanced to the second round of the ACC Tournament with opening-round wins Tuesday.

The Hurricanes picked up a 79-71 win over Wake Forest. Miami shooting guard DJ Vasiljevic, who had foot surgery last year, scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed six boards to lead Miami to the next round.

Hurricanes senior Anthony Lawrence II had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Lykes had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Zach Johnson added 12 points, four assists and two boards.

Brandon Childress and Jaylen Hoard each scored 16 points for Wake Forest (11-20), which lost four consecutive games to end the season.

Miami (14-17) advances to play No. 16 Virginia Tech on Wednesday. The Hokies are the tournament's fifth seed.

The Fighting Irish also reached the second round after breaking a seven-game losing streak. Notre Dame squeezed past Georgia Tech with a 78-71 win.

Fighting Irish standout forward John Mooney drained a key 15-footer in the closing minute to seal the win. He had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Dane Goodwin added 15 points and five rebounds for the Irish (14-18). Freshman big man Nate Laszewski tallied 14 points and four boards. Juwan Durham chipped in with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 28 minutes.

Moses Wright paced Wake Forest (14-18) with 25 points and seven rebounds.

The Irish face seventh-seeded Louisville on Wednesday night.

In the final ACC matchup Tuesday, Pitt guard Trey McGowens scored 26 points and Xavier Johnson added 23 as the Panthers defeated Boston College 80-70 to advance.

Jared Wilson-Frame had 16 points and nine rebounds for Pittsburgh.

Nik Popovic led the Eagles (14-17) with 21 points and nine boards.

The Panthers (14-18) play Syracuse in the second round. Pitt lost by nine points to the Orange in both matchups earlier this season.