UFC star Conor McGregor arrested, charged with two felonies

March 11 (UPI) -- Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was arrested and charged with two felonies Monday in Miami Beach.

McGregor was charged with felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief, according to Miami Beach police.

According to the arrest report, the 30-year-old McGregor and the alleged victim were exiting the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel just past 5 a.m. EST. When the fan tried to take a picture of McGregor with his cellphone, the fighter allegedly knocked the phone out of the victim's hand and stomped on it several times.

McGregor then picked up the phone, which was valued at $1,000, and walked away with it, according to police. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

McGregor was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on Monday night, according to the jail's website. His strong-armed robbery charge came with a $7,500 bond and the criminal mischief charge of $1,000 or more had a $5,000 bond.

MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies. Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided. pic.twitter.com/9HdkRWPnd8 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 12, 2019

Monday's altercation is the latest incident for McGregor. The MMA fighter attacked a bus that had UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and other fighters inside last April. He threw a dolly through a window of the bus, causing several injuries.

McGregor was arrested for the incident and initially charged with two felonies, but ended up pleading guilty to a single disorderly conduct charge last July. Sources told TMZ and ESPN on Friday that he finished a court-mandated five days of community service and three days of anger management courses to complete the terms of the plea deal.

McGregor last fought at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, 2018, against Nurmagomedov. The Irish fighter has been in South Florida on vacation while celebrating his mother's 60th birthday.