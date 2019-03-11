Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade pic.twitter.com/q6mMSBxWqE

March 11 (UPI) -- George Foreman's daughter Freeda Foreman has died at 42 years old.

Foreman posted a message Sunday night on Twitter, saying it was his first Sunday in 42 years without his daughter. The Foreman family told KTRK and TMZ Sports that Freeda was found unresponsive in her home Saturday in Houston.

Homicide investigators said there was no foul play.

"'Daddy I want to Box.' 'Get an Education first,' I said," Foreman wrote in the message. "Well she brought the bacon home. [Degree], two kids, three grands, [Husband]. First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She's with her maker now. 10 kids forever. Just one more day I wanted, okay one more year, aw one more decade."

Foreman included a photo of a framed program from Freeda's commencement ceremony from Sam Houston State University and a photo of himself with his daughter.

Freeda became a professional boxer in 2000. She was 5-1 in her professional career before retiring from the sport. She was one of Foreman's five daughters. Foreman also has five sons.

Freeda is survived by a husband, two daughters and three grandchildren.