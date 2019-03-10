U.S. Olympic medalist, world champion cyclist Kelly Catlin dies at age 23

Kelly Catlin (left center) was a member of the women's pursuit team that won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Catlin died at age 23 on Friday. File Photo by Alejandro Ernesto/EPA

March 10 (UPI) -- 2016 Olympic silver medalist and three-time world champion cyclist Kelly Catlin died Friday night at her residence in California. She was 23.

Kelly Catlin's father, Mark Catlin, confirmed the news in a letter to cycling magazine VeloNews on Sunday. Mark Catlin said his daughter committed suicide.

"There isn't a minute that goes by that we don't think of her and think of the wonderful life she could have lived," Mark Catlin wrote. "There isn't a second in which we wouldn't freely give our lives in exchange for hers. The hurt is unbelievable."

Kelly Catlin's death comes less than one week after the finish of the UCI Track World Championships. She did not compete in the team pursuit event in which she had won three consecutive gold medals.

Kelly Catlin was also a member of the women's pursuit team that won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"We are deeply saddened by Kelly's passing, and we will all miss her dearly," U.S. Cycling President and CEO Rob DeMartini said in a statement. "We hope everyone seeks the support they need through the hard days ahead, and please keep the Catlin family in your thoughts."

Kelly Catlin, a Minnesota native, began her cycling career when she was 17 and rapidly ascended to become one of the best competitors in the U.S. She was also attending Stanford University in pursuit of a graduate degree in computational mathematics.